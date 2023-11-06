'People should be made aware of BIS certification'

Palampur, November 5
A national seminar on ‘Role of Standardisation in Agriculture Ecosystem’ was organised at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University.
Should know about food storage
It is important to make clients aware about the ISI-marked farm machinery, implements, drip irrigation systems, fertilisers, pesticides, processed food, packing and storage, green houses, etc. DK Vatsa, VC, Agriculture University
In his inaugural address, Dr DK Vatsa, Vice-Chancellor, said that nobody could survive without agriculture “as food is a necessity for all”. “Farming should be done with accurate standards from producing food to processing it. All concerned should have proper knowledge about the standards in agriculture. One has to work effectively to maintain and improve standards. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has developed ‘Indian Standards’ of different products for clients and general masses,” he added.
The Vice-Chancellor said that ISI-marked products were trustworthy, durable and useful for agriculture entrepreneurs. He underlined the need of developing and strictly following standards for roads, infrastructure, vehicles, etc. to prioritise public safety.
Scientist (BIS) Debasish Mahalik spoke about standardisation in the agriculture sector. He also detailed Indian Standards on agricultural systems and management. Prof Manjeet Singh from Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana; Dr Surendra Singh, Technical Adviser, Agriculture Machinery Manufacturers Association; Chandreshekhar Deshmukh, Manager, John Deere; Pradeep Kumar and Engineer Arshdeep Singh also expressed their views on various aspects of quality and standards.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Severe or worse air quality in Delhi for 4th day on the trot
Several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar...
India-Canada diplomatic thaw remains remote despite visa easing
Diplomatic crisis to hurt people movement, Indian students
Amid rising air pollution in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting
Environment Minister Gopal Rai and others to attend
Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case
Says probe into Khalistan terrorist’s murder ‘tainted’
British Sikh 'barred from Birmingham jury service' for carrying kirpan
The Sikh Federation UK wrote to Justice Minister Alex Chalk ...