'People should be made aware of BIS certification'

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 5

A national seminar on ‘Role of Standardisation in Agriculture Ecosystem’ was organised at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University.

Should know about food storage It is important to make clients aware about the ISI-marked farm machinery, implements, drip irrigation systems, fertilisers, pesticides, processed food, packing and storage, green houses, etc. DK Vatsa, VC, Agriculture University

In his inaugural address, Dr DK Vatsa, Vice-Chancellor, said that nobody could survive without agriculture “as food is a necessity for all”. “Farming should be done with accurate standards from producing food to processing it. All concerned should have proper knowledge about the standards in agriculture. One has to work effectively to maintain and improve standards. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has developed ‘Indian Standards’ of different products for clients and general masses,” he added.

The Vice-Chancellor said that ISI-marked products were trustworthy, durable and useful for agriculture entrepreneurs. He underlined the need of developing and strictly following standards for roads, infrastructure, vehicles, etc. to prioritise public safety.

Scientist (BIS) Debasish Mahalik spoke about standardisation in the agriculture sector. He also detailed Indian Standards on agricultural systems and management. Prof Manjeet Singh from Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana; Dr Surendra Singh, Technical Adviser, Agriculture Machinery Manufacturers Association; Chandreshekhar Deshmukh, Manager, John Deere; Pradeep Kumar and Engineer Arshdeep Singh also expressed their views on various aspects of quality and standards.

