People trust PM’s guarantees, says Nadda

Mandi, December 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture of politics in the country and people trust him, said BJP national president JP Nadda after inaugurating the newly constructed party office at Sundernagar in Mandi district today.

Nadda, while addressing party workers, said, “The party office at Sundernagar was built in record time. The BJP is constructing offices in all districts of all states. It has set a target of constructing 900 offices across the nation.”

He said, “There is tremendous enthusiasm among the party workers due to the victory in the Assembly elections in three states. With the same enthusiasm, we will fight and win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

Nadda said, “The Assembly election results in three states were a surprise for many people. In Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, people did not expect the BJP to form government but it did with a huge majority. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture of politics in the country.”

He added, “The Prime Minister is the biggest personality in the world and we are his soldiers. Today, the biggest guarantee in the country is the Prime Minister and people trust him.”

Nadda said the Congress had always cheated people but the Prime Minister had served them and strengthened villages. “During the rain disaster, Gandhis did not come to Himachal while BJP leaders visited the state. The Prime Minister has provided around Rs 1,800 crore as disaster relief, Rs 2,700 crore under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana and Rs 200 crore under the PM Awas Yojana,” he added.

He criticised the Congress for giving false guarantees to people which no one believed now. He said that Himachal had always witnessed development during the BJP rule. Later, Nadda took part in a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Sundernagar and a road show. He was accompanied by national vice-president Saudan Singh, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state party in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal.

