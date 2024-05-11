People voting for change, will win Lok Sabha, Assembly poll: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that people of the country were voting for change and same would happen in the state and all four Congress candidates of Lok Sabha and six nominees contesting Assembly bypolls would win with big margins. Sukhu was addressing a public gathering at Police Ground here today after Satpal Singh Raizada filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

Sukhu said it was only because of the blessings of the people of the district that he became Chief Minister. He said that he would remain indebted to people for the trust they had shown in him.

Sukhu said that the BJP ignored Hamirpur that had Chief Minister and a minister from the district. He added that former Chief Minister PK Dhumal announced to construct a bus stand here but Jai Ram Thakur did not sanction even a single penny for the project. He added that he initiated the project sanctioning Rs 50 crore. He had sanctioned funds for laying undergrounding electricity cables in the town and BJP leaders had failed to destabilise state government and were frustrated.

Speaking on the rebel MLAs, Sukhu alleged that an independent MLA of the district had secured government tenders of over Rs 100 crore and was involved in illegal mining. He said that MLA from Sujanpur remained loyal to former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and then betrayed him. MLA from Kutlehar and Gagret also succumbed to the allurements of the BJP. He added that they were only concerned about gaining wealth and never worked for the welfare of people who voted them to the Vidhan Sabha.

He said Anurag Thakur was misleading people on the medical college. It was announced by the UPA government with a sanctioned budget of Rs 186 crore. The previous BJP government delayed the work on the college, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that enthusiasm in the public showed that Congress candidate Satpal Raizada would win with a huge margin. He added that he had seen nominations for many parliamentary elections but never seen such a positive response from public as it was witnessed in this case.

