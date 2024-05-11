 People voting for change, will win Lok Sabha, Assembly poll: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu : The Tribune India

  Himachal
People voting for change, will win Lok Sabha, Assembly poll: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri at a public rally at the Police Ground in Hamirpur.



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that people of the country were voting for change and same would happen in the state and all four Congress candidates of Lok Sabha and six nominees contesting Assembly bypolls would win with big margins. Sukhu was addressing a public gathering at Police Ground here today after Satpal Singh Raizada filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

Sukhu said it was only because of the blessings of the people of the district that he became Chief Minister. He said that he would remain indebted to people for the trust they had shown in him.

Sukhu said that the BJP ignored Hamirpur that had Chief Minister and a minister from the district. He added that former Chief Minister PK Dhumal announced to construct a bus stand here but Jai Ram Thakur did not sanction even a single penny for the project. He added that he initiated the project sanctioning Rs 50 crore. He had sanctioned funds for laying undergrounding electricity cables in the town and BJP leaders had failed to destabilise state government and were frustrated.

Speaking on the rebel MLAs, Sukhu alleged that an independent MLA of the district had secured government tenders of over Rs 100 crore and was involved in illegal mining. He said that MLA from Sujanpur remained loyal to former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and then betrayed him. MLA from Kutlehar and Gagret also succumbed to the allurements of the BJP. He added that they were only concerned about gaining wealth and never worked for the welfare of people who voted them to the Vidhan Sabha.

He said Anurag Thakur was misleading people on the medical college. It was announced by the UPA government with a sanctioned budget of Rs 186 crore. The previous BJP government delayed the work on the college, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that enthusiasm in the public showed that Congress candidate Satpal Raizada would win with a huge margin. He added that he had seen nominations for many parliamentary elections but never seen such a positive response from public as it was witnessed in this case.

#Congress #Hamirpur #Lok Sabha #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


Interim bail for Kejri till June 1, can’t sign files

Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release

Bid to push biased narrative: EC hits out at Kharge on turnout data charge

Punjab man under lens over Jamaica ‘donkey flight’

12 Maoists shot in encounter in Bijapur forests

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

Amritpal Singh has Rs 1,000 as his total assets, says his poll affidavit

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

With 2 more in poll fray, candidate count reaches six for Amritsar seat

2 Independents, Congress’s Zira file papers from Khadoor Sahib

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Will resolve issues of Chandigarh residents, says JP Nadda

INDIA VOTES 2024: JP Nadda holds roadshow, seeks votes for BJP Ambala nominee

BJP candidate, wife worth Rs 87.62 crore, but own no car

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon files nomination with big show of strength

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after interim relief to Kejriwal

We together have to save country from dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal after walking out of Tihar

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Candidates of four parties to file papers today

Leaders of various parties join BJP in presence of former Gujarat CM

Youth dies in road accident

Man booked under NDPS Act

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ravneet Singh Bittu files nomination amidst much fanfare

Ravneet Singh Bittu’s nomination show causes gridlock, irks commuters

Congress fighting on real, not divisive issues: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

BJP opts for cooling farmers through arhtiyas

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

AAP workers celebrate bail to Arvind Kejriwal