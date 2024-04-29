People will make tainted MLAs sit at home forever, says Awasthy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 28

State Congress working president Sanjay Awasthy has said that the BJP would not be allowed to carry out any kind of conspiracy in the state and the Congress would expose the saffron party in the court of people. “The six disqualified Congress MLAs who are now fighting on the BJP ticket have lost the trust of the people by betraying the party. The people will make these MLAs sit at home forever,” he said, adding that the rebels would never be able to win any election again because they had insulted public opinion.

Awasthy said that BJP was trying its best to mislead people about the manifesto of the Congress. He further said that that the indications from the first two phases of the elections were pointing towards a majority for the INDIA bloc. “The BJP will not be able to form its government at the Centre this time. The Congress will win all four Lok Sabha seats of the state, as well as six by-election seats,” he said.

