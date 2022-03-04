Per capita income pegged at Rs2.01L, up 10%

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 3

Even as the economy is limping back to normalcy post-Covid, the per capita income is estimated to register a quantum jump of 10.1 per cent from Rs 1.83 lakh last year to Rs 2.01 lakh in 2021-22.

2021-22 Numbers 75.44% increase in tourism sector up to Dec 2021

8.7% expected growth by agriculture and allied sectors

6.3% growth by services sector likely

5.93% the budgetary allocation for health sector

Thakur tabled the Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Vidhan Sabha today. The state is expected to witness a real GDP growth of 8.3 per cent after having contracted considerably in the pandemic. The increase in real terms in the Gross State Domestic Product growth pre and post Covid has been placed at 2.7 per cent.

The growth rate for 2021-22 has been pegged at 8.3 per cent as the state had registered a negative growth of 6.2 per cent in 2020-21. As such, the state will have to achieve a near impossible growth rate of 14.5 per cent this financial year, which seems doubtful considering that the economy is still reeling under the Covid impact. In fact, even in the best of times, the growth rate has never exceeded 9.2 per cent, so the figure remains quite baffling.

There are certain sectors which have crossed pre-pandemic levels of output. The per capita income (PCI) has been estimated at Rs 2,01,854 lakh as compared to Rs 1,83,286 last year, with an estimated jump of 10.1 per cent. The national PCI stands at Rs 51,528.

The urban and rural consumer price indices for inflation between April-December 2021 stand at 6.1 and 5.2 per cent as compared to 4.8 and 7.6 per cent last year. The worst-hit sector tourism saw a decrease of 81 per cent in tourist arrivals in 2020 but the situation seems to be improving as there was an increase of 75.44 per cent in the tourist flow up to December 2021.

Agriculture and allied sectors have been least impacted and these are expected to register a growth of 8.7 per cent as compared to a negative growth of 8.6 per cent last year. The services sector has been the worst hit even as it is expected to grow by 6.3 per cent, after having registered a negative growth of 2.1 per cent last year.

Owing to Covid, the hill state has seen a significant increase in expenditure on social services which includes health and education. The budgetary allocation for the health sector saw an increase from 5.52 per cent in 2020-21 to 5.93 per cent in the Budget for 2021-22.

The unemployment rate has declined. The female workforce participation rate has risen considerably in from 44.6 per cent in 2018-19 to 50.3 per cent in 2019-20.