Percolation wells help tide over water crisis in Solan

Three percolation wells dug up by the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) in the vicinity of the Giri river near Gaura area have helped tide over water crisis owing to silting in the water supply schemes in the ongoing monsoon.

Giri Khud water scheme had been clubbed with three percolation wells dug up by the Jal Shakti Department in 2021-22

The wells provide about 30-40 lakh litres of water per day during the rainy season following which nearly 50 per cent demand of water in Solan city is met

The Jal Shakti Department draws water mainly from the Ashwani water scheme, besides drawing some from the Giri water scheme to cater to the Solan city.

Heavy silting had rendered the water schemes non-operational with bare minimal lifting of water having been undertaken after treatment. Though some water shortage was felt in Solan city, it was managed with the Jal Shakti Department pitching in with the water supply from the percolation wells.

“The Giri Khud water scheme had been clubbed with three percolation wells dug up by the Jal Shakti Department in 2021-22 as part of the enhancement of Giri water scheme. This provides about 30-40 lakh litres of water per day during the rainy season following which nearly 50 per cent demand of water in Solan city has been met. The daily requirement of water of Solan city is 80 lakh litres per day. The remaining supply is met from the existing schemes,” informed Sumit Sood, Executive Engineer, JSD, Solan.

He added that this new scheme, on which Rs 35 crore had been spent, provided 14.7 million litres water per day (MLD) while efforts were underway to tap its optimum capacity of 21 MLD. Four tanks of about 25 lakh litres capacity have also been constructed to ensure adequate supply of water.

With silting in the Giri water scheme catering to Shimla city hampering water supply for three to four days, the officials said that more percolation wells should be dug up to tide over the problem of silting in the water supply schemes in the state.

“More percolation wells should be dug up to cater to the burgeoning demand in Solan and its precincts. Apart from augmenting the water supply, the wells provide clean water devoid of turbidity unlike water available in the schemes which often turns turbid in the rains,” said Sumit Sood.

No shortage of water was felt during the three-day state-level Shoolini fair where lakhs of devotees had converged.