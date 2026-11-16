Permafrost, glaciers pose challenge to Leh-Manali rail link

A study conducted by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, has identified potential cryospheric threats to the proposed Leh-Manali railway corridor, highlighting the vulnerability of several stretches and proposed railway stations to permafrost, glaciers and other high-altitude geological conditions.

The research was conducted by Dericks Praise Shukla, Professor at the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, IIT-Mandi; Kirti Kumar Mahanta, a PhD scholar at the same school; and Ipshita Priyadarsini Pradhan, who earned her PhD from IIT-Mandi and is affiliated with its School of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Titled “Assessing Cryospheric Threats to Mountain Infrastructure in High-Altitude Himalayan Terrain: A Case Study for the Leh-Manali Railway”, the study examines the proposed 275.43-km railway corridor. It assesses the susceptibility of the surrounding Himalayan terrain to environmental and geological conditions that could affect the long-term stability and safety of railway infrastructure.

The study identifies five proposed railway stations — Chhuchot, Phe Yard, Debring, She Road and Darcha — as being located in high-susceptibility zones. Keylong, Rumtse, Karu, Upper Sarchu, Patsio and Stakna fall under the moderate-susceptibility category. Upshi and Hemis have been classified as low-susceptibility locations, while Sissu and Leh fall in the very-low-susceptibility category.

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For the assessment, the researchers divided the proposed railway alignment into open and tunnel sections. Of the 121.51 km of open sections, 17.21 km falls under the high-susceptibility category, while a negligible stretch of 0.01 km has been classified as very highly susceptible. Another 52.55 km falls under the moderate-susceptibility category.

The assessment of the 153.92 km of tunnel sections indicates that 27.59 km falls under the high-susceptibility category, while 10.09 km is classified as very highly susceptible. Thus, a combined stretch of 37.68 km of the proposed tunnels falls within high- or very-high-susceptibility zones, underscoring the need for detailed geological and engineering investigations.

Permafrost emerged as the most influential factor in the assessment, accounting for 30 per cent of the total weighting in the analytical model. Distance from glaciers contributed 17 per cent, while distance from geological lineaments accounted for 15.5 per cent. Other factors considered included proximity to glacial lakes and rivers, slope, elevation, lithology and geomorphology.

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For the broader assessment area within a 20-km buffer of the proposed railway corridor, 29.32 per cent was classified as moderately susceptible, 20.28 per cent as highly susceptible and 7.96 per cent as very highly susceptible. The findings indicate that more than half of the assessed area falls within the moderate- or higher-susceptibility categories.

The study recommends comprehensive geological investigations, the installation of early-warning systems, improved hazard monitoring and the construction of suitable slope-stabilisation and retaining structures to ensure the safety of infrastructure development in high-altitude terrain.

The researchers clarify that the study does not declare the identified railway locations unsafe. Instead, it provides a susceptibility assessment intended to guide further site-specific investigations and the adoption of appropriate engineering safeguards before the proposed railway infrastructure is developed.