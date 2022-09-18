Permission a must for trekking in Kullu now

Our Correspondent

KULLU, SEPTEMBER 17

Ashutosh Garg, Kullu DC-cum-District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Chairman today issued guidelines regarding mountaineering and trekking in Kullu district.

According to orders, now trekkers will have to take permission to scale over 9,000 feet and special permissions will be required to go above 15,000 feet.

Trekking above 15,000-foot height will be prohibited on Tentu Pass, Manali Pass, Sara Umga Pass, Animal Pass, Debsa Pass and Gunther Pass. The permission for mountaineering on the six routes will be given after the approval of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF).

The operator and team leader will have to inform the Director of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali, too for venturing on any route above 15,000 feet of the district.

Similarly, no trekking will be allowed between 9,000 and 15,000 feet route without the permission of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO). The DFO will inform the ABVIMAS Director on a daily basis about all trekkers. It will also be mandatory to inform the Kullu DDMA and the format for giving information has also been released.

According to the orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner, no person can go on trekking without the safety equipment, essential medicine and first-aid kit. The orders will be applicable to the district and will be effective till further orders. If any person disobeys these, he can be imprisoned, which may extend to two years.

Besides, an official of the Tourism Department has stated that no adventure tour operators will be allowed to provide trekking services without registering on the Trekking Management System (TMS) portal. She said individual or group trekkers going on their own are also advised to register themselves on this portal.

Paragliding, rafting resume