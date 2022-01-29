Himachal denies permission to open coaching centres, tutors fume

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 28

The owners of coaching centres are livid over the government decision not to allow them to open their institutes. The government on Monday extended the period of Covid restrictions and the coaching centres and schools would remain closed till February 1.

Sukrit Sagar, who runs a coaching centre in Kangra, says it is ironic that the government has not allowed the coaching centres to open while political gatherings of less than 300 people and marriage partes with 50 per cent capacity in halls are allowed.

Shakti Sharma, who gives tuition, says that for the past two years, his centre was lying closed due to the restrictions, ruining the livelihood of many educated youths.

Jyoti Mathur, another tutor in Dharamsala, says that the government decision to keep the coaching centres closed is baseless. When the government has announced protocols for marriages and political functions, why similar protocols are not implemented for coaching centres. It seemed that Covid was spreading only through educational institutes, he adds.

There are hundreds of youths, who are employed in coaching centres, and their livelihood has been hit. While in the third wave of Covid, the government has kept everything open, the centres continue to remain closed. —

