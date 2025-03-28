Person arrested for impersonation at Nauni university

In a case involving the use of forged documents to gain admission into a short-term course at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, the Solan police arrested a Tamil Nadu resident on Thursday evening.

Providing details, SP Solan Gaurav Singh said, “Dr Balbir Singh Dilta, Principal of Department of Floriculture and Landscape Architecture at Nauni University, lodged a complaint with Solan police last evening. The complaint pertained to a course on ‘Sustainable Floriculture and Landscaping in the Scenario of Climate Change,’ being held at the university from March 22 to 30.”

The accused, named Dr Amrish Prakash Nagaraj, a resident of Pallamavanatham village in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu, had enrolled for the course, presenting his academic certificates as part of the process. However, the university conducted a verification of all participants’ documents with respective institutions.

During the verification, the certificate submitted by Amrish was sent to the Agricultural University and Research Institute, Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The university responded, confirming that the certificate was not issued by them, nor had the individual ever been a student or employee there. Further, the certificate bore a fake seal and the forged signature of the Dean of the Agricultural University and Research Center, Madurai.

Following this observation, the university officials filed a case under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(2), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for offenses including cheating by personation, dishonestly inducing the delivery of property, forgery, and using forged documents as genuine. The case was registered at Solan last evening.

Further investigation is underway.