DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Person arrested for impersonation at Nauni university

Person arrested for impersonation at Nauni university

Dr Amrish Prakash Nagaraj uses forged documents to gain admission into a short-term course at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry
article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 04:05 PM Mar 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

In a case involving the use of forged documents to gain admission into a short-term course at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, the Solan police arrested a Tamil Nadu resident on Thursday evening.

Providing details, SP Solan Gaurav Singh said, “Dr Balbir Singh Dilta, Principal of Department of Floriculture and Landscape Architecture at Nauni University, lodged a complaint with Solan police last evening. The complaint pertained to a course on ‘Sustainable Floriculture and Landscaping in the Scenario of Climate Change,’ being held at the university from March 22 to 30.”

The accused, named Dr Amrish Prakash Nagaraj, a resident of Pallamavanatham village in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu, had enrolled for the course, presenting his academic certificates as part of the process. However, the university conducted a verification of all participants’ documents with respective institutions.

Advertisement

During the verification, the certificate submitted by Amrish was sent to the Agricultural University and Research Institute, Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The university responded, confirming that the certificate was not issued by them, nor had the individual ever been a student or employee there. Further, the certificate bore a fake seal and the forged signature of the Dean of the Agricultural University and Research Center, Madurai.

Following this observation, the university officials filed a case under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(2), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for offenses including cheating by personation, dishonestly inducing the delivery of property, forgery, and using forged documents as genuine. The case was registered at Solan last evening.

Advertisement

Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper