Petition challenging SC woman's election as MC chief dismissed

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 6

All men and women entitled to contest the seat reserved for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes are also entitled to contest the seat meant for open or general category.

This was held by the Himachal Pradesh HC while dismissing a petition challenging the election of the Scheduled Caste woman candidate as president of Municipal Council, Dehra, in Kangra district against the seat reserved for women (general).

The petitioner contended that she was not eligible to contest and seek election as president/chairperson as the post was reserved for women belonging to general category.

Rejecting the contention of the petitioner, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur observed that “there is no legal impediment or bar on a person, including a man and a woman, to exercise his/her right to contest in either category. Therefore, a woman belonging to reserved category can contest election for the seat of member available for general category, which is open for all, including men and women.”

The court further observed that “similarly, a member belonging to the Scheduled Caste category is not disentitled for contesting and competing for the office of president or chairperson available for general category or meant for open category.”