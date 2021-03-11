Petition for quashing FIR in paper leak case dismissed

Shimla, August 18

The High Court yesterday dismissed a petition filed by a resident of Bihar, seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him in the constable paper leak case.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Satyen Vaidya passed this order on a petition filed by Ranjit Kumar, seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against him at Bharari in Shimla or for clubbing of FIRs registered at various police station in the alleged case.

As per prosecution, the first FIR was registered at Gaggal in Kangra on May 5 on the charge that the question paper meant for the written examination scheduled to be conducted during the recruitment process for the posts of constable and driver in the Police Department was leaked before the date of exam i.e. March 27. The complicity of the petitioner in the crime was established and he was arrested on June 9. He remained in custody till July 31.

On May 7, another FIR was registered at Bharari in Shimla. After his release on bail in the first FIR, the petitioner was arrested in the second FIR on August 2. It was alleged that the petitioner had managed the entire affair in Chandigarh and provided the solved question paper on Whatsapp to the beneficiary. In such circumstances, the arrest of the petitioner was found necessary in the FIR.

He contended that the subject matter in both FIRs was identical, therefore, his arrest in the second FIR is illegal. He contended that he remained in custody in the first FIR on the same allegations on which the police had again arrested him.

Rejecting his contentions, the court observed, “The question paper was leaked and made available to many candidates. The involvement of various channels had been discovered. The criminal conspiracy to commit such an offence may form a single or more transactions but it does not necessarily mean that it may have ended in commission of only a single offence. The cheating committed at separate places in respect of separate persons will constitute separate offences.” — OC

