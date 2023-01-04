Nalagarh petrol station owner imposed Rs 1 crore fine

Solan, January 3
A penalty of Rs 1 crore was levied on a petrol pump owner at Nalagarh for evading the payment of value added tax (VAT) on the sale of petrol to Haryana and Uttarakhand.
Commissioner State Taxes and Excise Yunus said that the irregularity was detected when the field staff inspected the record and conducted stock checking at the petrol pump last month. A turnover of Rs 9 crore was detected from May to December 16, 2022.
A 15-day period was granted on December 30 to the owner to respond to a notice issued by the officials. “Since the reply was found unsatisfactory, a penalty and tax of Rs 1 crore was levied on the petrol pump owner for violation of the Central Sales Tax law,” said Yunus.
