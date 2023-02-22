Pets defecating on roads in Mandi

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Many pet dogs can be seen defecating on roads in Mandi city as their owners take them for a walk. The negligence on the part of pet owners is causing unhygienic conditions in the city. The civic body should direct them to clean it and dispose it properly and impose fine on violators to curb the practice. Manoj, Mandi

General house meeting sought on fee hike

All private and convent schools in Shimla city should be directed to call the general house of the parents-teachers association to discuss fee hike. The schools should send message regarding the new fee to the parents only after it is decided in the general house. Vijender, Shimla

Disruption in power supply

Light rain recently led to disruption of power supply in Kasumpti area of Shimla, causing inconvenience to residents. It is surprising that power supply could not be maintained even though there was no storm or heavy rain. The Electricity Department should make proper arrangements to avoid disruptions in power supply. Devender, Shimla