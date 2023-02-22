Pets defecating on roads in Mandi

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Many pet dogs can be seen defecating on roads in Mandi city as their owners take them for a walk. The negligence on the part of pet owners is causing unhygienic conditions in the city. The civic body should direct them to clean it and dispose it properly and impose fine on violators to curb the practice. Manoj, Mandi
General house meeting sought on fee hike
All private and convent schools in Shimla city should be directed to call the general house of the parents-teachers association to discuss fee hike. The schools should send message regarding the new fee to the parents only after it is decided in the general house. Vijender, Shimla
Disruption in power supply
Light rain recently led to disruption of power supply in Kasumpti area of Shimla, causing inconvenience to residents. It is surprising that power supply could not be maintained even though there was no storm or heavy rain. The Electricity Department should make proper arrangements to avoid disruptions in power supply. Devender, Shimla
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...