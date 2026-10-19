PG docs from PGI, AIIMS to get senior resident posts in Himachal

The state government has amended the Resident Doctors Policy-2025 to facilitate the appointment of postgraduate (PG) doctors who have completed their degrees from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, against vacant posts of Senior Residents/Tutor Specialists in the state’s medical colleges.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Medical Education, the appointments will be made on the basis of merit obtained in the MBBS and postgraduate examinations, without conducting any written test or interview. The appointments will be made under the 33.33 per cent quota reserved for direct candidates, as notified by the state government on January 31, 2026.

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A government spokesperson said the state was undertaking several significant initiatives to strengthen medical education, upgrade healthcare infrastructure and improve the overall delivery of healthcare services.

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He said special emphasis was being laid on strengthening medical colleges, improving healthcare facilities and ensuring the availability of qualified and experienced medical professionals to provide better healthcare services to people across the state.

The spokesperson added that the government was committed to making quality healthcare more accessible while enhancing the capacity of medical institutions to deliver efficient and reliable services.

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Continuous efforts were being made to improve medical education, strengthen the institutional framework and create better professional opportunities for doctors in the state, he said.

Describing the policy amendment as another step towards strengthening the healthcare system, the spokesperson said the move would facilitate the appointment of qualified postgraduate doctors in medical colleges.

He expressed confidence that the decision would improve the availability of specialist medical personnel in the state.