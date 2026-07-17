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Home / Himachal Pradesh / PG medical seats in Himachal govt colleges set to rise from 277 to 597: CM Sukhu

PG medical seats in Himachal govt colleges set to rise from 277 to 597: CM Sukhu

Sukhu said the enhanced intake of postgraduate students would also strengthen patient care in government medical colleges

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:13 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
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The State Government has proposed increasing the number of postgraduate (PG) medical seats in six government medical colleges from 277 to 597.

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“This marks the first time that such a significant expansion of PG seats has been undertaken in a single phase. The initiative will create greater opportunities for aspiring doctors to pursue postgraduate education within the State, help address the shortage of specialist doctors across various disciplines and ultimately ensure the availability of better healthcare services for the people,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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Sukhu said the enhanced intake of postgraduate students would also strengthen patient care in government medical colleges, as PG doctors play a vital role in delivering clinical services while supporting medical education and specialised healthcare. “Senior Residents constitute the backbone of tertiary healthcare institutions and play an indispensable role in patient care, medical education, research and clinical training,” he said.

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Under the proposed expansion, the number of PG seats in medical college Shimla has been increased from 139 to 230, at Tanda from 99 to 156, at Mandi from 24 to 79, at Nahan from three to 35, at Chamba from four to 32 and at Hamirpur from eight to 65. The Chief Minister said increasing postgraduate seats would contribute significantly towards developing a highly skilled medical workforce capable of meeting the growing healthcare needs of the people.

To support this expansion, the State Government has created 218 posts of Senior Residents and Tutor Specialists in government medical colleges in the last three years of its tenure. “The State Government is continuously upgrading medical colleges with modern infrastructure, advanced diagnostic facilities, state-of-the-art laboratories and improved teaching resources to create an enabling environment for quality medical education and healthcare delivery,” CM said.

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