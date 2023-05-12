PGI centre gets green nod

Shimla, May 11
The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority has granted clearance for the construction of a PGI satellite centre in Una district, officials said on Thursday.
The construction work would start in the next 15 days, said Chief Engineer Anil Gupta. He added that a residential complex for doctors and paramedical staff would also be built.
