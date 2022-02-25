Himachal pharma firm to lose power connection

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 24

Taking stern view of various violations, officials of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) have ordered power disconnection of a Baddi-based industrial unit Aimil Pharmaceuticals located at Saini Majra village.

The action followed a complaint by the residents of Saini Majra village who had alleged that the unit was discharging untreated effluents into a nearby drain. When inspected, it was found that the unit was found untreated effluents were being discharged into the drain as well as into the ground water rechargeable pits. The effluent treatment plant was non-operational and construction of the new plant was in progress.

The inspecting team also found that the wet scrubber attached with the boiler was not operational and the unit lacked the mandatory consent to operate which was a violation of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, informed officials of the SPCB.

Chief Engineer, SPCB, Baddi, Praveen Gupta, while confirming the news, said power disconnection of Aimil Pharmaceuticals, Saini Majra, has been ordered owing to various violations of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act,1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The unit has been directed to suspend its production and not operate even on diesel-run generation set. Non-compliance of the directions would attract a penalty up to Rs 10,000 and imprisonment up to seven years.

This case has exposed the blatant disregard of the environmental norms by an industrial unit in this bordering belt.