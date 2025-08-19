Pharma unit defies ban, 23,500 injections seized in Nurpur raid

Following a tip-off, the State Drug Control Authority along with the local drug inspector carried out a surprise raid on a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit at Lodhwan under Nurpur police district on Monday. The team discovered that the unit was secretly producing injections despite a stop production order issued in December 2024.

The unit, identified as Aeromatic Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., had obtained its manufacturing licence in 2022. A joint inspection had earlier been conducted by the State Drug Control Authority and the Risk-Based Inspection (RBI) team of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The inspection revealed major violations of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs), leading to an immediate suspension of production at the facility.

Confirming the raid, Nurpur Drug Inspector Piar Chand said instead of complying with the order, the company resumed operations and began manufacturing diclofenac sodium injections, commonly used for pain relief. During the day-long operation, authorities seized 23,500 injections valued at over Rs 82.25 lakh from the premises. Samples of the seized drugs have been sent for laboratory testing to check the quality and efficacy of the salt used.

The raid further revealed that the unit had allegedly manipulated production details. Although the injections were manufactured over the last two months, the batch labels carried 2024 dates. At the time of the raid, 10 workers were found engaged in the facility. They revealed that the owner visited the unit irregularly while the production continued under his instructions.

Investigations also revealed that the injections were being supplied to a Delhi-based drug wholesaler, with a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 35 per ampule. A case under Section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, has been registered against the company.

Authorities said strict action would be taken against the violators, stressing that pharmaceutical malpractice not only violates law but also poses a serious threat to public health.