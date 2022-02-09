Pharma worker raped at knife-point in Baddi

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 8

An employee of a pharmaceutical company was dragged and raped at knife-point near Bhud village in the Baddi industrial area around 6 pm yesterday. The incident has shocked local residents as the accused is yet to be arrested.

The incident occurred when the victim, along with her friend, was going to her house after duty hours. A youth stopped them and asked about some address. Suddenly, he took out a knife and pointed it towards the victim’s neck. He told her to accompany him and threatened her friend to go away or else he would kill her.

The accused dragged her towards nearby bushes and raped her. When the victim resisted, she was beaten up and forced to smoke bidi. The youth, however, fled when her colleague Anil happened to reach there. The victim reportedly went back to her company and apprised the staff who reported the matter to the police around 9 pm.

DSP, Baddi, Navdeep Singh said a case had been registered. Her medical examination was conducted at the Community Health Centre, Nalagarh, and a team of forensic science experts visited the spot to collect evidence.

While a probe is underway to identify the accused, the case has exposed the deteriorating law and order in this bordering industrial town. The police have scanned CCTV cameras of the nearby areas since last evening. The victim was taken to a secluded spot which was at a walking distance of 20 minutes from the company gate. The police are ascertaining how she reached there and whether the accused had met her in the past, too.

The victim had reportedly left the job last evening and it was her last day in the company. —