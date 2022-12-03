Phones, cameras not allowed in counting stations: Bilaspur DC

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 2

“No one will be allowed to carry mobile phones and other restricted items inside counting stations,” said Pankaj Rai, Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, today.

Rai, while addressing a meeting to review preparations for counting of votes on December 8, said that the candidates and their authorised counting agents must adhere to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. Items such as pen, pencil, camera, mobile phone, cigarette, matchbox etc. would not be allowed inside the counting hall.

He said that all those allowed inside the counting hall should arrive there before 7 am. He added that anyone coming after 7 am would not be allowed to enter the counting hall. There would be four counting stations in Bilaspur district for four Assembly segments, namely Bilaspur Sadar, Ghumarwin, Shri Naina Devi and Jhandutta.

Rai said that 300 security personnel would be deployed at the counting stations while an additional force of 100 personnel would be kept standby. He added that firefighting arrangements and uninterrupted power supply would also be ensured.

He said that telecommunication agencies had also been directed to maintain best Internet facilities while a media centre would be established at each counting station.