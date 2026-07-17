Phones, drugs thrown into Mandi jail

A major security breach was reported at the district prison in Mandi after two mobile phones, 1.5 grams of chitta and other prohibited items were recovered from inside the jail premises on Wednesday. According to sources, an unidentified person allegedly hurled a packet over the prison wall, which was picked up by an inmate. The incident came to light when another inmate attempted to snatch the packet, leading to a scuffle that alerted prison authorities.

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Prison staff immediately informed the police, following which Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sharma and SHO Kulvant Singh reached the jail and seized the recovered items. The packet contained a smartphone, a basic mobile phone, both without SIM cards, a few packets of zarda (tobacco) and some unlabeled medicine strips besides the narcotic substance.

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Sources said the smartphone could have been used for communication through the prison’s Wi-Fi network despite having no SIM card, raising concerns over jail security. SP Balbir Thakur said a case had been registered and an investigation launched. Police are trying to identify the person who threw the packet into the prison.