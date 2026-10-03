Himachal’s folk dance loses its devoted artiste Phoolan Chandel at 63

With the death of Phoolan Chandel at the age of 63 this week, Himachal Pradesh has lost not only an artiste but also a devoted practitioner of folk culture who spent more than five decades of her life preserving and promoting folk dance.

Even while battling illness, Phoolan remained closely associated with the stage, folk dance and cultural traditions. For her, folk art was not only a means of performance but also a purpose of life.

Advertisement

She earned international recognition for her performances of traditional ‘Ghat Nritya’ and founded the Natraj Kala Manch, providing a platform for promoting folk art dancing traditional to present and future generations.

Advertisement

Ram Lal Pathak, her close associate since her student days, told The Tribune that Phoolan remained steadfast in the face of challenges throughout her remarkable journey.

Advertisement

Feat of balance — Glasses & pitchers on her head

One of the most fascinating and thrilling aspects of Phoolan’s art was her ‘Ghat Nritya’ and ‘Puja dance’. Balancing water-filled glasses, stacked one over the other, on her head while dancing was an extremely difficult feat. Yet, she performed it with such ease that the audiences could hardly stop appreciating the skill and concentration involved.

During puja dance performances, she would balance dozens of colourful, water-filled glasses on her head. In some performances, she even danced while standing on water-filled glasses placed under her both feet. With a stack of pots or thalis perfectly balanced on her head, Phoolan would gracefully bend down to pick up a handkerchief from the floor, without disturbing the delicate arrangement, leaving the audience spellbound and the venue resounding with a thunderous applause.

Her journey, which began with Himachal’s fairs and local cultural events, gradually took her to bigger stages across the country. She performed at programmes organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre, the Department of Language and Culture, Himachal Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Doordarshan, Nehru Yuva Kendra and the Department of Youth Services and Sports.

As her art crossed the state’s borders, Bilaspur’s folk traditions travelled with her. Through cultural exchange programmes, she performed in Russia, China, France, South Korea, Libya, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Dubai, Nepal and Bhutan.

Phoolan’s life extended beyond the stage. Her passing away marks more than the end of an artiste’s journey. It represents the loss of an important link in a generation that kept folk art alive on stage rather than allowing it to remain confined to books and museums. Through her life, Phoolan demonstrated that folk art, with dedication, discipline and creativity, can find a place on any stage in the world. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and other leaders cutting across party lines have expressed grief over her demise.

Roots that shaped lifelong journey

Phoolan was born on October 10, 1963, to Damodari Devi and Kashiram Chandel at Soi village in Ghumarwin tehsil of Bilaspur. Her tryst with folk dance began not in a formal classroom but amid the soil, traditions and cultural rhythms of her village. Aged only 11, she gave her first dance performance, setting the stage for a journey that would span five decades.

What began as a childhood performance gradually blossomed into a lifelong passion. After completing her education in Ghumarwin, she began working as a volunteer teacher at her own school and later retired as headmistress. Phoolan had lost her husband a year ago and is survived by two sons, Shivanshu and Divyanshu, both professionals.