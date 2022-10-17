Photos of Himachal CM, ministers still on govt websites, ex-IAS officer JM Pathania lodges plaint

Shimla, October 16
Former IAS officer JM Pathania today complained to the ECI regarding the photographs of the CM, ministers and other political appointees still not being removed from the websites of 16 state government departments and corporations.
Pathania has pointed that the non-removal of pictures of these political leaders was a clear violation of the model code of conduct. The ECI has given directions that the pictures of the CM, ministers and other political appointees must be removed from not just hoardings and banners but also the websites of the government.
