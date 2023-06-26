Physically disabled man calls off fast

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 25

Physically challenged Sunil Kumar Mahajan, who had been on a fast in front of the Municipal Commissioner’s office here since Friday evening in protest against the non-allotment of a house to him under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), called off his protest on Saturday.

The protest was called off after an assurance by the commissioner that his application would be considered during this financial year.

Sunil had applied for a house under the scheme, but the MC refused to consider his application on the grounds that there was a long queue of applicants and his name figured quite low on the list. He contended that he had 100 per cent disability, so the MC should give him priority in the allotment of a house as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India. But his request was, however, turned down, after which he went on a fast.

Municipal Commissioner Ashish Sharma said he was studying the rules laid down by the Centre and if the rules permitted, he would allot him a house during the current financial year.