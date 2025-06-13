DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pick-up van falls into gorge in Himachal, one killed          

Victims hailing from Majitha area of Amritsar in Punjab were returning after visiting shrines of Baba Balak Nath and other local pilgrimage centres
article_Author
PTI
Una, Updated At : 12:20 PM Jun 13, 2025 IST
A pick-up van fell into a 24-feet deep gorge near Peer Nigahe area of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, leaving one person dead and 29 others injured, police said on Friday.

The victims hailing from Majitha area of Amritsar in Punjab were returning after visiting the shrines of Baba Balak Nath and other local pilgrimage centres when the accident took place on Thursday night.

Locals brought out the injured persons from the gorge. They were rushed to Una hospital where one of them died, while two critical patients were referred to PGI Chandigarh.

A case has been registered and further investigations were underway, police said.

