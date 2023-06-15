Pickup truck falls into gorge, 10 hurt

Hamirpur, June 14
Ten persons were injured when a pickup truck they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Kheri village in Sujanpur subdivision of the district today.
As many as 19 persons were reportedly travelling in the pickup truck when the incident happened. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital, Sujanpur. The six seriously injured were admitted to Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital here.
