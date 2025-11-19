Piles screening camp at Pandoh tomorrow

On the occasion of International Piles Day, the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute, Pandoh (Mandi), is organising a one-day free medical screening and awareness camp for piles (haemorrhoids) on November 20 from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm.

Dr Vinita Negi, the incharge of the institute, said the objective of the camp was to spread awareness about piles—an extremely common yet often neglected health issue—and to provide accurate information and effective treatment options to the public.

According to Dr Negi, expert Ayurvedic physicians would conduct free diagnosis and consultation for ailments related to piles, fissure and fistula. Necessary treatment guidance would also be offered to patients who require further medical attention. In addition, free Ayurvedic medicines would be distributed to participants.

The camp shall also focus on educating people about the causes, symptoms, prevention methods, dietary guidelines, hygiene and lifestyle practices that can help manage or avoid piles. The awareness drive aims to empower individuals to seek timely medical care instead of suffering due to hesitation or the lack of knowledge.

Dr Negi said individuals experiencing symptoms such as pain, bleeding, itching, burning sensation or swelling in the anal region should take full advantage of the camp. She noted that many people avoid treatment due to embarrassment or misinformation and this camp provided an excellent opportunity for them to prioritise their health.

Highlighting the significance of International Piles Day, Dr Negi said the day served as a reminder that early detection and proper care can effectively control the condition. She urged all citizens to participate in the camp, benefit from expert consultation and support this public awareness initiative.