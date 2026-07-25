Pilgrim killed as giant boulder crashes onto vehicles in Mandi

A pilgrimage to the revered Mata Simsa temple ended in tragedy on Friday morning when a massive boulder rolled down a hillside and crushed vehicles carrying devotees in the Gumma area of Jogindernagar subdivision in Mandi district. One woman was killed on the spot, while seven others sustained injuries in the incident.

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The victims, members of a family from Kullu district, were travelling in two vehicles to the temple when they stopped near Gumma at around 10 am to drink water. Moments later, a huge boulder suddenly broke loose from the hillside and came crashing down, leaving little time for anyone to react.

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The deceased was identified as Rameshwari Sharma, wife of Gopalkrishan and a resident of Sultanpur in Kullu. She suffered fatal injuries in the impact and died at the scene.

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The seven injured were rescued with the help of local residents, police and administrative officials and rushed to the Civil Hospital at Jogindernagar. Doctors said all the injured are undergoing treatment, with some reported to be in stable condition.

Eyewitnesses recalled scenes of panic as family members and passersby rushed to pull the injured from the debris. The sudden rockfall triggered chaos, with cries for help echoing through the area before rescue teams arrived.

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Police and civil administration officials reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched relief and rescue operations. A case has been registered and an investigation initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the rockfall.

Residents of the area said such incidents have become more frequent in recent years, particularly during the monsoon, when heavy rainfall often weakens hill slopes and triggers landslides and falling rocks. Authorities have urged travellers to remain cautious while driving through vulnerable stretches in the hills during the rainy season.