Pilgrims throng Shikari Devi temple on Navratras in Mandi

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 13

A heavy rush of pilgrims and tourists is being witnessed at the Shikari Devi temple at Thunag in the district during the navratras. Due to high altitude, the temple remains inaccessible to pilgrims for several months during the winter every year due to heavy snowfall. This time, the road was reopened after almost four months.

A large number of devotees thronged the temple from different parts of the district to pay obeisance to Goddess Shikari Devi and seek her blessings.

The temple is surrounded by snow-clad mountains, which adds to its beauty. A panoramic view of the nature is a major attraction for visitors. “This temple is located about 18 km from Janjehli and is connected by a forest road. It is situated at an altitude of 3,359 metres. Dense forests on the way to the Shikari peak are amazing. Being the highest peak of Mandi district, it is also called the crown of Mandi,” said Raj Kumar, a resident of Seraj.

He said, “Vast green pastures, breathtaking sunrise and sunset and enchanting snow ranges make this place a favourite among nature lovers. This place can be reached from Karsog, which is 21 km from Shikari Devi. Roofless, the temple of Shikari Devi, the goddess of hunters, is situated at the Shikari peak. It is said that The Pandavas had founded the temple.”

“It is believed that sage Markandeya had performed penance at this place for many years. It is observed that despite the temple not having a roof, snow is not seen on the temple premises during the winter when the entire area is covered with a heavy blanket of snow up to several feet,” said another resident Yogesh Kumar.

“Tourists can trek from Shikari to Chindi, Karsog, Janjahli through various routes. Adventure tourists can visit the Kamrunag valley by trekking 16 km across vast pastures on the hilltop route amid natural beauty and complete peace,” he added.

