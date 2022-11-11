Pilot targets Centre over inflation

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 10

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot today said that people were fed up with the government over its non-performance.

BJP leaders were not seeking votes on the report card of the Jai Ram Thakur government but on the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of Ram temple to deviate the attention of public from main issues.

Pilot addressed a public meeting in favour of Congress candidate Kaul Singh Thakur at Darang. He said, “During the BJP regime, inflation has increased. The prices of essential commodities like pulses, rice, floor, edible oil and cooking gas have gone up. The government has imposed GST even on milk products,” he added.

“The BJP had promised to bring back black money stashed in banks abroad but did nothing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs every year but there is no progress in this direction,” he said.