Pilot, tourist hurt in paraglider crash

Kullu, May 29
A pilot and a woman tourist were injured as their paraglider crashed just after take-off at Dobhi village in Manali subdivision of the district today.
SP Sakshi Verma said pilot Vivek, a resident of Dobhi village, suffered a fracture while tourist Dimple Patel (38) of Ahmedabad suffered minor injuries. She said both were treated at a local hospital.
The technical committee of the Tourism Department carries out a periodic inspection of the fitness of equipment, guides and pilots to ensure the safety of tourists undertaking adventure activities. But with limited resources, it is not possible to maintain a vigil at various paragliding and other adventure sports sites.
