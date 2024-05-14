Pine needles pose fire, accident threat in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 13

The highly inflammable pine needles pose not only the threat of forest fires but also road mishaps in the district. Notably over 80 per cent of the forest area in the district consists of pine (chir) trees and experiences forest fires every year. While the Forest Department claims to have constituted teams to check these fires and to install fire lines in the forests, the steep road adjacent to the their own offices complex remains full of pine needles. If not removed, these needles make the road slippery. Which has led to several accidents in the past, leaving numerous injured.

Pertinently the town is surrounded by Demarcated Protected Forest (DPF) and has dense pine trees. Recently, two people were seriously injured near the forest office when a car hit a two-wheeler as the driver lost control on the car due to the slipperiness caused by pine needles. In another incident near Bhota a car skid on pine needles and was damaged, with the passengers receiving minor injuries. The government at various stages planned to collect and use pine needles as fuel but no action has been taken in that direction. Forest fires not only destroy wildlife but also pushes animals towards seeking shelter in inhabited areas, resulting in human-animal conflict. Recently villagers in Bhoranj and Bijhri had reported a leopard sighting close to their villages.

Divisional Forest Officer Ankit Singh said fire line teams were constituted in the district and leopard response teams, too, to address any forest-related issues. He said participation of villagers was also ensured in fire incidents. He said people were advised to call the nearest forest staff in case of an incident. The phone numbers of officers and employees had been shared with people, he added. The steep road near the forest offices complex, leading to Hira Nagar, was cleared of pine needles, said Ankit.

