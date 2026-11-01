Pinegrove girls secure podium finish at CBSE football nationals

In a remarkable display of talent, determination and team spirit, Pinegrove School’s under-19 girls’ football team has secured its third consecutive podium finish at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) National Football Championship, emerging as the runners-up among teams representing over 32,000 CBSE-affiliated schools across India and abroad.

Held from October 25 to 31 at Baroda Public School, Pipaliya, Vadodara, Gujarat, the championship witnessed an exhilarating display of competitive football. The Pinegrove girls fought their way into the grand finale, where they narrowly lost 2-1 to Army Public School, Noida, in a closely contested encounter.

Advertisement

Adding to the team’s remarkable campaign, Astha Chettri and Subekcha Limbu emerged as two of the tournament’s leading goal scorers, with an impressive nine goals each.

Advertisement

This achievement marks another glorious chapter in the team’s sporting journey, with three consecutive years as North Zone champions and three successive podium finishes at the CBSE Nationals.