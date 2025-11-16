DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pinegrove marksmen shine at pre-nationals

Pinegrove marksmen shine at pre-nationals

Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:33 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
Four students of Pinegrove School, Subathu, — Pritej Singh Grewal, Jayditya Thakur, Ridhvansh Singh Vohra and Maxim Sain — qualified for the nationals in the senior category at the All India pre-nationals shooting championship held in Bhopal recently.

They demonstrated precision, focus and consistency and their performance stood out among some of the finest shooters in the country. Their dedication, discipline and relentless training have been instrumental in achieving this remarkable milestone, said AJ Singh, school’s Executive Director.

The school has created state-of-the-art sports infrastructure where students’ talent is recognised and honed under the mentoring of trained coaches, allowing those excelling in various fields to consider it as a career. The students consistently participate in inter-school tournaments at various levels.

