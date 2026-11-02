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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pinegrove School marks annual day with cultural performances

Pinegrove School marks annual day with cultural performances

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:45 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Pinegrove students display their skills during annual day celebration.
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Pinegrove School, Subathu, celebrated its Annual Day with enthusiasm and a series of cultural performances, bringing together distinguished military leaders, educationists, parents, teachers and students.

The proceedings began with the chief guest, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, former Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force, taking the salute at an impressive march-past by the school’s boys’ and girls’ NCC contingents. This was followed by a ceremonial parade honouring the School Flag, led by the brass band. Marching in perfect synchronisation to patriotic tunes and culminating in a rendition of Saare Jahan Se Accha, the parade reflected the school’s core values of patriotism, unity and discipline.

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The cultural programme showcased the students’ talent, creativity and appreciation of India’s cultural diversity. Yoga and gymnastics displays highlighted physical fitness, agility and coordination. The school band captivated the audience with a varied repertoire featuring Raag Yaman, Crescendo, Ae Watan Tere Liye, Cornfield Rock and the Radetzky March. A presentation of Maharashtra’s folk traditions through Ganapati Dance, Lavani and Fisherfolk Dance added to the celebrations. The Art and Craft Exhibition also offered a glimpse into the students’ creativity, imagination and artistic skills.

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The indoor programme featured a presentation of Indian classical music based on Raag Megh Malhar. Soulful vocals, accompanied by a blend of Indian and Western musical instruments, enthralled the audience with a range of melodies and musical fusion. The school’s annual report highlighted its achievements and milestones, acknowledging the collective efforts of students and faculty members.

A socially relevant Hindi play explored issues such as substance abuse, peer pressure and stereotyping. It conveyed a message about awareness, empathy and responsible decision-making, encouraging students to make informed choices.

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The celebrations concluded with a Kathak performance invoking the cosmic energy of Lord Shiva. Accompanied by a tabla jugalbandi and the earthy resonance of the traditional matka, the performance brought together rhythm, devotion and classical dance.

Major General (Dr) Kulpreet Singh and Brigadier Puneet Sharma attended the function as guests of honour. Sandeep Aggarwal, Executive Director, and Dr Kennette Thigpen, member of the Board of Governors, were also present.

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