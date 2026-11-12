Pinegrove School takes support staff to Goa

In a heartwarming gesture of appreciation and gratitude, Pinegrove School organised an exclusive four-day trip to Goa for its entire support staff accompanied by 10 teachers. The initiative was a heartfelt tribute to their years of dedicated service, hard work and invaluable contribution to the institution.

Being first-time flyers, some of them had never travelled beyond their home district, many had never even visited Chandigarh and for most of them, travelling overnight in an air-conditioned train was a completely new experience. For several of them, it was their first encounter with the vastness and beauty of the sea. The thoughtfully planned itinerary was an adventure in itself as they first went to New Delhi, followed by a flight to Goa, where they made the most of the beach ambience while also sightseeing in luxury coaches, a hotel stay and an exclusive cruise on Arabian Sea complete with a lively dancing evening aboard the ship. The return journey in the Rajdhani Express added yet another memorable experience to their holidays.

The excitement, joy and enthusiasm of the group made the entire experience truly special. For many, these were not just new destinations but experiences and memories they would cherish for the rest of their lives.

More than just a holiday trip, this was Pinegrove School’s expression of heartfelt gratitude towards people, who have served it faithfully over years. Working tirelessly behind the scene, they have looked after the school, its campus and, most importantly, its children with affection, dedication and commitment, year after year.