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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pinegrove School wins best school delegation at IPSC Model United Nations (MUN) 2026

Pinegrove School wins best school delegation at IPSC Model United Nations (MUN) 2026

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:15 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Pinegrove School students with trophies at the IPSC Model United Nations hosted by Birla Vidya Mandir, Nainital.
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Pinegrove School won the Overall Best School Delegation Award at the prestigious IPSC Model United Nations (MUN) 2026, hosted by Birla Vidya Mandir, Nainital, recently.

MUN is an educational simulation in which students take on the roles of diplomats to debate global issues and seek solutions. Schools compete with one another while discussing contemporary international issues. Competing alongside 136 delegates representing 17 reputed schools from across India, the Pinegrove delegation stood out for its eloquence, intellectual rigour, incisive diplomacy and composure, earning the conference’s highest honour.

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Adding to the achievement, Yuv Mahajan was adjudged Best Delegate, while Harshika Godara and Aarush Garg received High Commendations. Angad Verma and Aamyra Sood were recognised as Most Promising Delegates, while Jaiaditya Kilhore earned a Special Mention. Mahek Mishra and Alaika Sharma further strengthened the delegation’s performance with Verbal Mentions.

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The impressive sweep of accolades reflects the delegation’s intellectual depth, persuasive oratory, strategic acumen and commitment to excellence, bringing yet another moment of pride to Pinegrove School.

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