Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pinegrove tops state with 90.39% CBSE average

Pinegrove tops state with 90.39% CBSE average

Dharampur, Subathu campuses align with national best

Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:29 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
Pinegrove School, Dharampur, and Pinegrove School, Subathu, have proved thei academic mettle in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) School Performance Report Cards (2024-25), achieving an outstanding School Average Score of 90.39 per cent in the Class XII board examination.

Declared the highest grade in Himachal Pradesh, the result reflects the school’s sustained pursuit of academic excellence and long-standing record of high performance.

“As per the recently declared CBSE School Performance Report Cards (2024–25), the class average far surpassed the state average of 74.18 per cent. This accomplishment stands as a clear evidence of Pinegrove School’s enduring pursuit of academic excellence and its tradition of high performance,” said Capt AJ Singh, school’s Executive Director.

At the national level, Pinegrove School’s results remain equally distinguished. The school average of 90.39 per cent is closely aligned with the National Highest of 92.72 per cent and well above the CBSE national board average of 69.14 per cent.

Dherya Sharma emerged the state topper with 98.6 per cent marks, followed by Mehak Singh with 98.4 per cent and Suyash Bansal with 96.6 per cent, together underscoring Pinegrove School’s tradition of excellence in all fields of study.

The school has also made a mark in sports. Its Girls’ Soccer U-19 team secured the third place in the CBSE National Championships-2025 while the Boys’ Brass Band took the third place in the National Band Competition, 2024-25. Pinegrove also won several CBSE North Zone titles in soccer, basketball and cricket.

Capt AJ Singh said, “The staff and the students are living up to my dreams. Being ranked among the top co-educational boarding schools in the country by Education World is another feather in our cap.”

