Pinegrove win Doon Cup

Pinegrove School emerged winners at the Doon Cup-2026 held at Ecole Globale International Girls’ School, Dehradun, competing in a strong field of 15 teams in the U-18 category from April 24 to 26. The journey began with a confident 4-2 win over Wynberg Allen School, followed by a 2-0 victory against The Asian School and a narrow 1-0 triumph over Birla Bharatiya Vidyapeeth. Despite a brief setback against the host side, Ecole Globale International School A Team (1-2), Pinegrove School bounced back emphatically with a resounding 10-0 win over their B team.

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Pinegrove carried this momentum into the knockout stage and outclassed Wynberg Allen School 6-1 in the semifinal before producing a clinical performance in the final match, defeating the host 5-0.

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