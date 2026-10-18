DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pinegrove School win 26th Sub-Junior Inter-Public School Hockey Tournament for Boys

Pinegrove School win 26th Sub-Junior Inter-Public School Hockey Tournament for Boys

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:45 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pinegrove School hockey team at the Sub-Junior Inter-Public School Hockey Tournament for Boys.
Advertisement

Pinegrove School emerged victorious at the 26th Sub-Junior Inter-Public School Hockey Tournament for Boys, held on its premises from October 13 to 17, 2026. Five teams participated in the tournament.

The young Pinegrovians delivered an impressive performance, culminating in a convincing 5–1 victory over Sherwood College, Nainital, in the final played on Friday evening. Displaying remarkable skill, tactical awareness, determination and teamwork, the hosts dominated the final to lift the championship trophy. Pinegrove School also bagged several major individual honours, highlighting the talent and sporting excellence of its young hockey players.

Advertisement

Sadik Chauhan was declared the Highest Scorer of the Tournament, while Yuvraj Singh was named the Best Goalkeeper. Jeevesh was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Mohd Asjad Ali of Sherwood College won the Best Defender title, while Aryan of Mayo College, Ajmer, was named the Upcoming Player of the Tournament. Neerja Sharma, SDM, Solan, and Gopal Chand Sharma, SDM, Kandaghat, attended the event as guests of honour. They presented awards to the participating teams, coaches and umpires, acknowledging their dedication.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts