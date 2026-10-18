Pinegrove School win 26th Sub-Junior Inter-Public School Hockey Tournament for Boys

Pinegrove School emerged victorious at the 26th Sub-Junior Inter-Public School Hockey Tournament for Boys, held on its premises from October 13 to 17, 2026. Five teams participated in the tournament.

The young Pinegrovians delivered an impressive performance, culminating in a convincing 5–1 victory over Sherwood College, Nainital, in the final played on Friday evening. Displaying remarkable skill, tactical awareness, determination and teamwork, the hosts dominated the final to lift the championship trophy. Pinegrove School also bagged several major individual honours, highlighting the talent and sporting excellence of its young hockey players.

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Sadik Chauhan was declared the Highest Scorer of the Tournament, while Yuvraj Singh was named the Best Goalkeeper. Jeevesh was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Mohd Asjad Ali of Sherwood College won the Best Defender title, while Aryan of Mayo College, Ajmer, was named the Upcoming Player of the Tournament. Neerja Sharma, SDM, Solan, and Gopal Chand Sharma, SDM, Kandaghat, attended the event as guests of honour. They presented awards to the participating teams, coaches and umpires, acknowledging their dedication.