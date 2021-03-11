Pipal Jatra fair artistes' platform: Minister

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 30

Education, Language, Art and Culture Minister Govind Singh Thakur said the said the Dasehra festival in Kullu dated back to the 16th century, but the origin of the Pipal Jatra fair was in the 15th century.

He added that it was also called “Rai-ri-jach” in the local language, meaning ‘Fair of the king’. He said this while presiding over the closing ceremony of this three-day state-level spring festival.

The minister said apart from handicrafts and handloom products of the district, traditional delicacies were encouraged on a large scale in the fair.

He said the fair provides a good platform for many locals. He distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions organised at the fair.

According to historical experts, a place was made to sit under a pipal tree in Dhalpur Ground, where the king and the deity used to listen to grievances of people and a “jagra” was organised for happiness and peace. Apart from this, “laldi” dance was performed by lighting a fire in Dhalpur in the evening. Apart from classical and semi-classical dance and singing in the fair, there was a big trend of qawwali which gradually disappeared.

Deities like Veer Nath, Brahma Devta, Jwani Mahadev, Tripura Sundari, Chamunda Mata, Shailvari Mata and Devta Nar Singh used to participate in the fair. According to the Kardar prince of Devta Veer Nath and Gur Devi Chand, Lord Raghunath ji also used to come to the Jatra earlier.