Pipes above ground, Water freezes

Water has frozen in the supply pipeline to Bari village in the Lahaul valley. Due to the negligence of the Jal Shakti Vibhag, the pipeline is above the ground. As a result, people are facing disruptions in water supply even though the district has witnessed comparatively less snowfall so far. The Jal Shakti Vibhag should find some solution to provide regular water supply in the district. —Suresh, Bari, Lahaul

Illegal mining Rampant

Illegal mining has become quite rampant in Karsog area. Besides causing environmental degradation, illegal mining also poses a risk to the lives of people and causes revenue losses to the state exchequer. The police have initiated action against those involved in illegal mining, but such steps need to be taken more frequently to curb the menace. —Raman Kumar, Karsog, Mandi

Office on 4th floor troubles pensioners

The sub-treasury office at Kasauli is located on the fourth floor. Climbing many steps to visit the office for pension-related issues is a Herculean task for the elderly. The office should be shifted to the ground floor or an elevator facility should be provided for senior citizens. —Santosh, Kasauli

