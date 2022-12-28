Plaint against Bikram Singh

Shimla, December 27
State Mahila Congress lodged a complaint against BJP ex-minister and now MLA Bikram Singh at a women police station in New Shimla over objectionable remarks made against the CM and his wife during a protest.
Mahila Congress state chief Jainab Chandel demanded action against the BJP leader.
Youth Congress and Mahila Congress also held a protest in this regard outside the DC office.
