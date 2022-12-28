Plaint against Bikram Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 27

State Mahila Congress lodged a complaint against BJP ex-minister and now MLA Bikram Singh at a women police station in New Shimla over objectionable remarks made against the CM and his wife during a protest.

Mahila Congress state chief Jainab Chandel demanded action against the BJP leader.

Youth Congress and Mahila Congress also held a protest in this regard outside the DC office.