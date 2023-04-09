Plaint against construction firm for dumping debris in forest

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 8

After the construction company refused to pay compensation for the alleged illegal dumping of debris and excavated material in the forest, the state Forest Department recently lodged a complaint with the Kotla police chowki under Jawali police station.

As per information, the authorities of the Kotla forest range in the Nurpur Forest Division had demarcated land under different khasra numbers in Seuni gram panchayat and found that the construction company engaged in the construction of the Pathankot-Mandi four-lane project had excavated debris from Khasra number 1,101 owned by the state government and allegedly dumped it in the compartment C-6 of Bhali U-55 forest.

Nurpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kuldeep Jamwal said the Range Forest Officer (RFO), Kotla, had prepared a damage report and assessed compensation to the tune of Rs 11 lakh for dumping 4,400 cubic metre waste material in the forest. But the company refused to pay and now the RFO has lodged a police complaint against the offender company, said the DFO.

The department had initially served damage report for compensation of Rs 12,000 to the firm a few days ago for throwing debris in the forest area. The firm had paid this compensation to the department, but the unabated dumping of excavated material in forest land has increased the compensation amount manifold.

ASP Nurpur Madan Kant said police report under Section 427 of the IPC had been lodged by the Kotla police chowki and direction had been issured to summon representatives of the four-lane construction company and local forest officials (complainant) for further investigations.