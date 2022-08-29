Plan afoot to conserve water in Kangra

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, August 28

Under the Centrally-sponsored Jal Shakti Mission, the Kangra administration is all set to prepare an ambitious plan for water conservation in the district. Task forces will be constituted at the block and gram panchayat-level for the purpose.

According to Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, a list of all water sources is being prepared for better water management and conservation. He said instructions had been given for taking steps for the construction of amrit sarovars and check dams in the area, especially where groundwater was deficient.

#Kangra #nurpur