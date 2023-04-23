Plan on anvil to ensure 24x7 water supply in urban areas

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, April 22
The Irrigation and Public Health Department has started working on a pilot project to provide 24x7 water supply in urban areas of the state.
Sources told The Tribune that initially one ward in each city would be selected for round-the-clock water supply. According to them, Dharamsala has been selected under the project in Kangra district.
Initially, the Khaniara ward of the city would be provided 24x7 water supply for which IPH Department officials were preparing a detailed project report (DPR).
The IPH Department would have to augment water storage to provide 24x7 water supply in the Khaniara area. At present, Khaniara residents get water supply for only about two hours every day. The department was planning to construct more overhead water tanks in the area.
Deepak Garg, SE of the IPH Department, Dharamsala, said the initiative was the vision of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri.
Arranging funds for the scheme would be the biggest challenge for the department, sources said. Though the government had announced this scheme in the Budget this year, it also imposed around 25 per cent cut in the allocation to the IPH Department due to financial constraints.
Most of the water scheme of the IPH Department reportedly depend on surface water sourced from rivers and streams. However, these schemes fail to meet the demand during summers when the water flow in these natural steams reduces considerably.
There are proposals to create permanent water storages to ensure regular water supply to the residents.
Khaniara selected for pilot project
- Khaniara ward has been selected in Dharamsala to initiate the pilot project
- Officials of the IPH Department are preparing a detailed project report in that regard
- The department plans to construct more overhead water tanks in the area under the project
