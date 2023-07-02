Plan to develop artificial lakes to boost tourism, says Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 1

The state government is all set develop artificial reservoirs as vibrant tourist destinations, offering a range of adventure activities, including water sports, angling, bird watching and eco-tourism to enhance the stay of tourists in the state, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Attracting visitors As domestic and international tourists intend to spend their sojourn in and around natural wonders, it becomes pertinent for the government to create and explore more such places, including lakes, reservoirs and natural treks, for visitors. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister

“As domestic and international tourists intend to spend their sojourn in and around natural wonders, it becomes pertinent for the government to create and explore more such places, including lakes, reservoirs and natural treks, for visitors,” he said.

“The government plans to explore the possibility of giving a fillip to lake tourism with the objective of empowering the local community, open vistas of self-employment by promotion of home stays, street food corners, restaurants, resorts and hotels in close proximity to these artificial water bodies. We intend to promote water-based attractions such as house boats, cruises and yachts and water sports. The focus is on starting such activities in Pong Dam, Kol Dam, Bhakra, Larji, Tattapaani and Chamera Dam reservoirs,” he added.

The Kangra district administration has been directed to identify suitable sites to create an artificial lake, spanning 1-2 km along a perennial river route. Additionally, 5.75 hectares has also been identified at Nagrota for setting up a wellness centre and an artificial lake with fountains.