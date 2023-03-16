Plan to replace HRTC fleet with e-buses: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

The state government is actively considering replacing 3,142 diesel buses of the Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) with electric buses. The government can also introduce changes in the Electric Vehicle Policy 2022, said Transport and Jal Shakti Minister Mukesh Agnihotri in a written reply to a query of Sullah MLA Vipin Parmar during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha today.

Agnihotri said, “We have 3,142 buses in 31 depots and 10 sub-depots of the HRTC. We are thinking of replacing these with electric buses.” He added that the government could make changes in the Electric Vehicle Policy 2022 if required or could even bring a new policy.

Only gram sabhas can change bpl lists Panchayats alone can delete the names of ineligible families and include the names of eligible families in BPL lists. The state government has to only ensure that the criteria laid down for the inclusion and exclusion of names from BPL lists are met. —Anirudh Singh, Rural development & panchayati raj minister

He said, “The number of charging stations will depend on the number of electric buses to be charged as the distance that a vehicle will cover will depend on the capacity of its battery.” He added that normally, a bus with a 150 Kwh to 250 Kwh battery could cover about 150 km to 250 km.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said that gram sabhas had the authority to include or delete names from BPL lists; these lists are reviewed every year. This information was provided in a written reply to Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania’s question.

Anirudh said that the government had in 2018 issued a notification for the revision of BPL lists every year. “In accordance with the notification, a committee is constituted at the panchayat level to be notified by the official concerned. He will prepare a list of deserving candidates, who fulfil the criteria laid down by the Central Government,” he added.

To Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma’s question regarding the closure of Jal Shakti Department divisions, Agnihotri said that there were 66 divisions of the department in Himachal and the government had closed only eight of these.