Plan to set up business centres in all industrial areas, says Harshwardhan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 1

The land available around the Shoghi industrial area in Shimla would be utilised for its further expansion, said Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan while inaugurating a business promotion centre here today. Efforts were also afoot to develop and expand industrial units in rural areas of the state so that the local residents could get employment there, he added.

A sum of around Rs 1.57 crore has been spent on setting up the business promotion centre that has six rooms, a lounge and a banquet hall, a conference room and a kitchen.

Chauhan said, “To give fillip to the industry in rural belts of the state, the department has been providing all help. The business promotion centre at Shoghi will be utilised for accommodation of local residents and business-related activities with relaxation of 20 per cent on charges. The state government has been making efforts to open business promotion centres in all industrial areas of the state.”

“The state and its residents have been passing through a tough time due to the recent rain disaster. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a financial package of Rs 4,500 crore for those affected. Earlier, when a house was damaged Rs 1.30 lakh was given to the affected, but now the relief amount has been increase to Rs 7 lakh. The owners of house that suffered partial damage will be provided with Rs 1 lakh now,” the minister said.

#Shimla